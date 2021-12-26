What did you wish for Christmas? Some wish for scooters, some wish for gaming consoles, some wish for phones. And some wish for these terrible things we call vapes.
We know that vapes are harmful. We are speaking to you from firsthand experience. The Crossroads Academy health class wants to share some information to help you make better decisions.
Do you vape? We bet you wouldn’t if you knew the things inside the vapes and the terrible things they can do to you. Vapes are full of chemicals, including formaldehyde, nickel, cadmium, tin, acrolein and lead. Do you want that in your body? Do you realize you only have one set of lungs? Don’t you think you should protect them?
Did you know vapes also include nicotine, which is very addictive? So when you see a teenager and they ask to hit your vape, don’t condone something you wish you yourself never even started.
If you already vape, stop before you are in too deep.
Don’t you want to give your children the gift of your health? The gift of spending time together. I would hope so. So make good decisions, be vape free, and be happy!
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.