In The Herald-Dispatch of June 22 was a letter “Trump supporters disrespect sacrifices made by veterans.” That’s one opinion; here’s mine.
I’m a 20-year veteran with a father who was wounded in France in World War I and seven brothers who served in every war since, including Germany, Japan, Korea and Vietnam. One brother was wounded over Germany as a tail gunner in a B-29 bomber and received a Purple Heart. One was on the first busload of Korean draftees to leave Huntington and spent two years on the front lines in Korea with another brother who volunteered and received a battlefield commission there.
For the writer who used his own father’s death as a steppingstone to denigrate other veterans who happen to admire Mr. Trump is odd. Does he not know that most veterans’ organizations (American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, etc.) support Trump, not because of politics but because America desperately needs this man to save this country from the very politicians who created the Jan. 6 debacle?
Yes, there are two sides to every story; history will reveal all. As to the writer of this article, it appears all the disrespect I see is directly from you. “Thank you for your service to the Democratic Party.”
