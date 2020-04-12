How do you feel about the China virus? We know it came from two laboratories close to Wuhan. We know one China doctor involved died. Another doctor has disappeared. I think it was done on purpose. We got mostly lies from China.

In George Washington’s Farewell Address, he said that we should not engage in foreign alliances. Old Ben Franklin didn’t like getting close to foreign countries. After World War I we got rid of the Declaration of Independence, then tried to conquer the planet.

The principal passion in politics is greed, and then reason goes out the window.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

