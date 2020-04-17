Who would have thought that, in one of the richest countries in the world with good health care, it would be a health issue that would bring us “to our knees” and living the way we are? Ironic, isn’t it?
Here’s the next thought: Our health care system has many shortcomings. Seeing the drawbacks of Obamacare, our current leadership has been cutting things back rather than trying to make it better. Most of us think we can’t afford universal health care in the U.S. Now, a worldwide pandemic is showing us that we can’t afford not to! Ironic, huh?
You might be saying “Wait, what?” Well, here’s the harsh reality, as I see it: Until we have a health care system that covers everyone and that works, we aren’t going to get back to the lives we love and hopes of our economy back. Until we can test everyone and treat everyone, the fear of this pandemic coming back, even stronger, could keep us on our knees for years!
None of us want to continue living this way, and know we have to fix this. So, while our legislators are actually trying to work together (Yes, this pandemic has actually gotten many legislators to start thinking about the greater good, and not just their party), we have got to bring this country to its senses! The outrageous costs for health care and medications has to be fixed! And, it will be at a cost that is a fraction of what this pandemic is costing us.
And, the final irony: So many have turned their backs on our problems and not believing in God — now “knocked to our knees” — most are praying for answers. I pray to God we do the right things and see our lives back, better, sooner than later!
Blessed Passover and Happy Easter!
Bill Ratcliff
Huntington
Thank you, freight rail workers
As we all focus on what matters in a time of uncertainty, the supply chain and other often unseen industries are working round the clock to keep us well-stocked and the economy moving. While these workers aren’t on the medical front lines, they are sacrificing daily during this crisis to serve communities across the country.
At the core of this undertaking is the interconnected network of trains, trucks, planes and ships that moves 54 tons of goods for every American each year. Freight rail is one of those backbone industries — hauling 156 million tons of goods throughout West Virginia every year.
Railroads haul essential commodities, supporting everything from crucial farm and factory production to what makes it onto our store shelves like toilet paper, medicines and frozen vegetables. They keep our water supply safe and haul energy products that power our homes.
Like other businesses, the freight rail network is appropriately deemed “critical infrastructure” by the federal government. Thousands of railroad employees and contractors are working 24/7 to keep the supply chain running in support of our communities.
Among the ideals that unite us in the face of COVID-19 are our senses of community and duty. This is why the railroad men and women putting themselves at risk, along with all transportation employees, should be commended for keeping the trains running to overcome this challenge.
Michael Gaynor
Columbus, Ohio
West Virginia State Director of GoRail, a national non-profit promoting the benefits of freight railroads