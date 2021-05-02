The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

So much good happens here in our hometown. Friday, March 26, is an example. The students, faculty and staff of Marshall University held another Day of Service, participating in various projects across the community. I would like to take time in particular to thank Marshall President Dr. Jerry Gilbert for his continuation of these worthy projects.

Bethel Cemetery was one of the chosen projects. Many students, Will Holland, Dr. James Bryce, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle and community members who spent the day at the cemetery, we thank you. Your energy in clearing so much brush and debris was invaluable. To the students who chose Bethel Cemetery for the third and fourth times as a place to help, you are amazing. Thank you.

Bethel Cemetery has approximately 60 veterans’ graves and approximately 800 former Black residents of Huntington buried there. If anyone can bring a group to help us continue clearing Bethel, you may call Carol Polan at 304-633-2014.

Carol Polan

and Sterling Hall

Huntington

