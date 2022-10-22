I felt insulted that one of your columnists seemed to indicate that most residents at the Woodlands would probably vote for people who are racists because he believes what 90% of our national news media has implied in their newscasts. Our press used to keep our government in line but not in the last many years. It has become biased against our Constitution, Electoral College, our Supreme Court and freedom of speech, and it will not argue because they don’t have anything good to show us with their climate change-Green New Deal-socialist experiment but complete failure. We are a free enterprise republic, which has worked very good for raising the standard of living for America and correcting past faults by moving forward, not backwards.
I do believe everyone should vote. I personally do not vote for a party; I vote for people who believe in America and our laws and constitution. People who vote a straight Democrat ticket don’t seem to be able to think for themselves.
Please get out and vote to rid America of these socialists and communistic-leaning people for good!
