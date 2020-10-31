Dakota Nelson is an impressive candidate. He backs the working man. He sided with the teachers when other politicians did not. He has backed the Cabell County EMS, Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center nurses, and Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital employees.
Dakota is a strong supporter of equal rights for everyone. He stood up for the LGBT community while another candidate degraded them.
This candidate is a small business owner and backs small businesses. He understands that we are living in tough times and that our small businesses need our support.
Dakota is a team player who will reach across party lines to get things done. Dakota Nelson wants to work for us and return our area to its glory days.
I am honored to call Dakota Nelson and I hope that you will join me in voting for this hardworking young man so we can end the hate and bring our community, our state, and our country together again. Please vote Dakota Nelson for House of Delegates District 16.
David “Alligator Jackson” Williams
Huntington