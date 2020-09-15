We need legislators who walk the walk, not just talk the talk! Jeanette Rowsey is just such a candidate running for West Virginia House of Delegates for District 17.
She is particularly dedicated to promoting the safety, health, and well being of working families and children. She has demonstrated this by volunteering to get groceries and supplies to vulnerable families in this coronavirus perilous time. She led a community team of volunteers, churches and businesses to provide child care and food. She mobilized families to keep up pressure until an affordable insulin bill should be passed.
Jeanette is commited to growing and diversifying our economy to provide opportunities for our young people, to keep them in West Virginia! Please vote for Jeanette Rowsey.
Judy Beasley
Ona