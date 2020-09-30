Essential reporting in volatile times.

I would like to urge you to re-elect Matt Rohrbach to the House of Delegates. For over 30 years he has served our community as a physician at HIMG. Six years ago, Matt was elected to serve our community as a delegate to the House of Delegates. He has been a tireless worker for us in the legislature. I have always found him to be very approachable and willing to listen. He has served as a chairman of the committee dealing with finding solutions for our drug abuse problem. He has authored numerous bills to seek solutions to this problem. Matt is a proven leader with a six-year record of results for our city and state. Vote for Matt Rohrbach on Nov. 3!

Anne Dandelet

Huntington

