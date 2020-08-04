Essential reporting in volatile times.

I commend the Cabell County Board of Education members for their forward thinking when they voted to submit a proposed bond issue to the voters in order to improve our schools’ facilities. Many of our citizens agree that a good educational system is one of society’s paramount needs. Providing up-to-date schools for our children is one of the factors to help prepare our children for the future.

The tax on the bonds is not a new tax. It will replace the facilities’ bond tax that will expire in 2021. The replacement bond will pay to support a 10-year facilities plan. For more information link to the Cabell County Schools, About, School Bond Election website or https://www.cabellschools.com/2020bond.aspx.

Dates you need to know:

Aug. 3 — The voter registration deadline for new voters or if you have moved has passed.

Aug. 17 — Last day to request an absentee ballot. All voters are allowed to vote an absentee ballot again. Download an application form from GoVoteWV or call the Cabell County Clerk’s office. Mail the filled out form to the Cabell County Clerk’s office, 750 5th Ave., Suite 108, Huntington, WV 25701.

Aug. 22 — Completed ballot must be received in the office.

Aug. 7 to Aug. 19 — Early voting at the Cabell County Courthouse and Milton City Hall.

Aug. 22 — Voting at your polling place, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The poll workers will wear masks and keep disinfecting the place throughout the day. Because the governor issued an order to wear masks in public places, voters will be expected to wear masks when they vote.

Vote. Democracy is not a spectator sport.

Helen Gibbins

Huntington

