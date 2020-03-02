I am writing to encourage West Virginians to vote for Dave Miller (Democrat), who is running for commissioner of agriculture in the May primary. Dave is uniquely qualified to serve in this key position supporting our farmers and ensuring that quality, safe food is consumed by West Virginians.
A native of Preston County, Dave is former deputy commissioner of agriculture, serving under Gus R. Douglass. In addition, Dave worked for four WVU presidents in key positions, including as director of the WVU Extension Service. During his career, Dave has worked closely with farmers and 4-H members across the entire state.
Unlike others who might be running, Dave has also been an active farmer — for over three decades. Dave has firsthand knowledge about the hard work and challenges faced by those who put food on our tables. For the past several years, he and his wife, Barb, raised beef cattle and field crops at their 100-acre farm. He is an actual farmer.
Dave is also a former West Virginia legislator, serving in both the House and Senate. While in the House, he served as chair of the Agriculture Committee.
As anyone can clearly see after learning more about his experience, Dave is uniquely qualified to serve as our commissioner of agriculture.
I also know that Dave is a hard-working individual from very humble beginnings who will serve West Virginia with great integrity. He is the son of a World War II vet who was a school custodian. In remembrance of Dave’s father and other area veterans, including my own father, Dave and a few other patriotic citizens in the community raised money for and constructed a beautiful memorial in Tunnelton, Preston County. It’s definitely worth a trip to this small community to see.
This is clearly the person we need leading West Virginia agriculture.
Randy Shillingburg
Buckhannon, W.Va.