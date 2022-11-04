Whether or not they are excited about the candidates on the general election ballot, residents of Cabell and Wayne Counties and southwestern West Virginia need to go to the polls to vote against amendments 1, 2 and 4.
If approved (“ratified”) by state voters, these proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution would, respectively, weaken the independence of the judicial branch; threaten existing revenue streams to municipalities, county commissions, and county school boards; and undermine the state board of education.
These amendments would increase the existing power of the supermajority in the Legislature. This is the same supermajority that drafted the amendments.
As each day goes by, more Democrats, Republicans, and independents are announcing their opposition to one or more of these amendments.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Please remember to vote “No” on 1, “No” on 2, and “No” on 4.
