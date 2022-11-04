The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Whether or not they are excited about the candidates on the general election ballot, residents of Cabell and Wayne Counties and southwestern West Virginia need to go to the polls to vote against amendments 1, 2 and 4.

If approved (“ratified”) by state voters, these proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution would, respectively, weaken the independence of the judicial branch; threaten existing revenue streams to municipalities, county commissions, and county school boards; and undermine the state board of education.

