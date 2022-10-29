Two of the amendments on the Nov. 8 general election ballot appear as overreaching power grabs on the part of the West Virginia Legislature.
Amendment 1, to eliminate judicial review of the Legislature’s actions affecting its own members, runs contra to our Constitutional principles. If an elected member were removed by an impeachment process, that member would be denied redress by appeal through the court system. Absent the opportunity of appeal, decisions nullifying the voice of the voters could be made unchecked on a purely politically partisan basis, not based on facts or the rule of law.
Amendment 4 would grant the Legislature broad power to review, alter, amend, even reject the decisions, policies of the state Board of Education. I for one believe public education is best left in the hands of the experts trained and experienced in that field. In the words of state school board member Debra K. Sullivan: “Proposed Amendment 4 politicizes and further imperils public education in West Virginia by undermining the role of the State Board of Education and ultimately the county boards of education as well.”
I urge West Virginia voters to question whether ceding the Legislature these additional powers is in anyone’s best interests other than its own.
