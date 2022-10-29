The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Two of the amendments on the Nov. 8 general election ballot appear as overreaching power grabs on the part of the West Virginia Legislature.

Amendment 1, to eliminate judicial review of the Legislature’s actions affecting its own members, runs contra to our Constitutional principles. If an elected member were removed by an impeachment process, that member would be denied redress by appeal through the court system. Absent the opportunity of appeal, decisions nullifying the voice of the voters could be made unchecked on a purely politically partisan basis, not based on facts or the rule of law.

