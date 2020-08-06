The people of Cabell County should beware of the upcoming school bond vote. I personally don’t want Davis Creek Elementary School built on the old Barboursville brickyard. The brickyard has not been officially declared safe, and no one really knows what is underneath that soil. The cost may go sky high if it is found to need more excavation and that is not included in the bond, and what will happen is that money will be taken from another project that we would have already voted on.
In addition, the school board plans to divide the school district, which would pull the most prestigious students in the new districts to Davis Creek Elementary and leave Barboursville with what is left. This is not mentioned in the levy and would just happen without any say from the voters.
I have always voted for levies that have been good for our community, but I will not vote for a possible underhanded attempt to manipulate the vote with unknown problems. Davis Creek Elementary should be built anywhere other than the brickyard.
I will not vote for this levy, and I hope others will voice their opinions as well.
George Daniel
Barboursville