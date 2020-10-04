Essential reporting in volatile times.

This letter is to encourage voters who live in West Virginia House of Delegates District 18 to vote for Paul David Ross. Paul graduated from Barboursville High School and the Cabell County vo-tech electricity class. He furthered his education by graduating from Marshall University Community College in applied sciences. Paul is concerned with the repeal of prevailing wages and training of future skilled workers. Paul feels that taxpayers should have the best skilled workers.

This is Paul’s second time as the Democratic candidate and needs your vote. As a former House of Delegates member for eight years, I highly recommend Paul David Ross. Paul will listen to voters’ concerns and vote for the common working person. Vote for Paul David Ross, District 18.

Susan Hubbard

Huntington

