There are so many reasons why West Virginia needs a new attorney general. Foremost among these is that in the midst of a deadly pandemic, incumbent Patrick Morrisey is suing to dismantle the law that provides health care despite preexisting conditions to half a million citizens of our state. If he’s successful, addiction treatment, community health facilities, and rural hospitals could be defunded or bankrupted.
Fortunately, Beckley lawyer Sam Petsonk, with a rare combination of extensive legal experience and youthful energy, provides voters a great alternative to be our state’s head law officer. Far from the incumbent’s background as a drug industry lobbyist, Sam advocates aggressive litigation to recover the $8 billion annual cost of opioid addiction among West Virginians. Sam champions treatment, counseling, and strengthening workforce development.
While Morrisey has resorted to empty promises of a revived coal industry and sued to allow dirtier air in our state, Sam Petsonk fights to protect clean water, workers’ rights, and black lung treatment for miners.
When West Virginia teachers went on strike for living wages and preservation of their health care, Patrick Morrisey’s response was a threat to take them to court. Sam Petsonk, conversely, supports our state’s public education, adequate PEIA insurance funding, and fair treatment of our public employees.
On November 3 — or when you vote early — please join me in prioritizing West Virginians’ health and welfare ahead of the industries funding our incumbent attorney general’s campaign. Mark your ballot for Sam Petsonk.
Chris Craig
Harpers Ferry, W.Va.