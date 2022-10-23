The midterm elections in November may well be the most crucial in our nation’s history. Voters will decide to keep things as they are or make changes that will make America great once more. Most recent polls indicate a majority apparently want to keep things as they are.
We are in the midst of the worst inflation in decades, and prices of everything are still rising. Everyone has to be upset with this and really hurting. This is happening as a result of Biden’s energy policy. It triggered the mess we are in. His border crisis has opened the door for heavy drug trafficking, putting our youth in great danger. The escalation of crime in our largest cities, controlled by extreme liberals, has brought fear and unrest to everyone living there. Criminals are set free to strike again while law enforcement has been weakened.
It appears that most media are controlling the polls and informing the public that all is well. They are solidly in support of Biden and refuse to report what his policies and blunders have done to all of us.
It is my hope that everyone will seek the truth for themselves. Real changes need to be made, and now is the time to make it happen. So please rethink your preferences, especially in the battleground states (Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin) and vote to make America great again for both you and our next generation.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.