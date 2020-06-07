As chairman of the Board of Health at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, I am asking you to join with me in voting for the CHHD levy on Tuesday. As a practicing physician and pharmacist in the community for over 30 years, I encourage you to support the entity that supports you and your family in a plethora of ways.
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has many core values it demonstrates on a daily basis throughout its service to the wellbeing of Cabell County residents. One core value is excellence. The staff and administrative team lead by Dr. Michael Kilkenny are the best health department team in the state of West Virginia. In fact, they are the best health department team within a 200-mile radius! They have demonstrated themselves again and again to successfully meet the needs of our county effectively, efficiently without wavering.
Another core value is integrity — doing the right thing at the right time. The CHHD has been timely in addressing the needs of the community from flu immunizations to the Hepatitis A outbreak and most recently COVID-19. The level of care and service they provide to our area in truly invaluable.
Lastly, I want to touch on the core value of trust. The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is a trusted partner within all facets of Cabell County. Hospitals, schools, universities, businesses, restaurants, day cares, and so many others rely on the valuable services provided to them at no cost by the CHHD.
There is no additional cost associated with the levy; this is simply a continuation. Please allow the CHHD the opportunity to continue to prosper while providing exceptional care and meeting the health and wellness needs of our people. A vote for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department Levy is a vote for the community.
Dr. Kevin Yingling
Cabell-Huntington Health Department
Huntington