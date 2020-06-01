In response to a letter to the editor, “Governors have assumed too much power,” published on May 15:
In a representative democracy, we elect officials to make decisions on our behalf, trusting they will do that work to the best of their ability, consistent with their oath of office. However, sometimes that sworn duty isn’t enough to safeguard against abuse of power; a healthy democracy relies on a distribution of power between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of government to provide those checks and balances.
The upcoming West Virginia primary is an important election for exactly that reason: On June 9, West Virginians will return mail-in ballots or head to their polling places to decide one of the most important but poorly understood aspects of this election — our court system.
The primary election presents a far-reaching opportunity to select justices to fill three vacancies on the state Supreme Court. It’s the court’s job to objectively interpret the constitutionality of law and protect citizens from government overreach and abuse of power. That means that it’s our job as West Virginians to make well-informed decisions about who fills these positions.
As a West Virginia voter, I found the website www.wvcourtelections.org to be a useful, unbiased resource and would recommend visiting for more information about our judicial candidates.
Sarah Carballo
Huntington