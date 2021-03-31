I hope Sen. Joe Manchin votes against H.R. 1 / S. 1, the For the People Act. This bill is supposed to “reform” the election process, but it amounts to nothing more than a federal takeover of elections.
It weakens the security of elections by undermining individual states’ ability to oversee elections and clean up old voter rolls. It requires same-day voter registration and voting, abandons voter identification and virtually eliminates any restrictions on vote-by-mail, making federal elections rife for the opportunity for voter fraud.
This bad legislation also targets your freedom of political speech by subjecting citizens who contribute to nonprofit organizations to political harassment and intimidation by making their personal information available in a searchable government database. Imagine donating to a cause or a candidate that you support and then being harassed by someone or a group who disagrees with you because this bill allows them to access your personal information.
I vote “no” on H.R. 1 / S. 1. What say you, Sen. Manchin?
Kenneth Eskew
Webster Springs, W.Va.