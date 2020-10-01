Columnist Diane Mufson says we should have voting drop boxes? Is that like Al Gore’s lock boxes?
No, we do not want to be like the states of Oregon, Washington or Colorado or cities such as Chicago or New York City. There are ample voting places in our state where one can wait in line to vote and keep your distance. Besides with the survival rates so high (age 0-18 at 99.97%, 20-49 at 99.98%, 50-69 at 99.5%, and 70-plus at 94.6%), the chances of catching this virus at the voting booth are almost none.
Voting is a civic duty and a privilege that should not be degraded like grade school children dropping valentines into a box. If one does not want to vote in public then request an absentee ballot. If voters can find time to sit through a football game or attend an outdoor political event or protest all night long, they sure can find a way to vote in person.
Fred Friar
Lavalette