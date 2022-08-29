Liz Cheney has been destroyed politically because of actions she has taken against former President Trump due to her hatred of him. She was elected to the House of Representatives from Wyoming. She has since voted for Trump’s impeachment and, recently, had star billing as the vice chairwoman on the House Committee, distorting the events of the Jan. 6 riot.
In the recent Wyoming primary election, she lost to a Trump-backed candidate. She is now hinting that she may run for president in 2024. She could not win because Democrats would not vote for her and the Trump supporters would not vote for her.
This Democratic-controlled committee had eight hearings. In the hearings, events and quotes were out of context, “connections” were made that weren’t there, and key evidence was omitted that would clear former President Trump of guilt. In some instances, the committee put out disinformation to the cable TV and other networks. Because Democrats refused to allow dissenting voices on the panel or any cross-examination of witnesses, viewers had no way to hear the truth.
Shady Cheney was given prime time to tell of the Democrats’ falsified claims against Trump. Committee Chairwoman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Capitol rioters were “savagely beating and killing policemen.” The fact is that no police officers were killed during the riot. A police officer was said to have died from injuries after being struck with a fire extinguisher. A District of Columbia medical examiner said that the officer died of “natural causes,” not injuries, days after the riot. The officer’s family agreed with the coroner.
The committee also claimed that Trump summoned a mob that was heavily armed and angry. The truth is that not a single gun was recovered in the riot. The only gun used during the riot was fired by a Capitol police officer who killed an unarmed voter. The officer shot from behind a doorway without warning, which was the most violent incident that occurred that day. And so it goes.
Liz Cheney defied the voters who put her in office and conspired with the Trump haters to be vice chair of a Jan. 6 committee made up of House of Representatives members who all voted to impeach former President Trump. Shady Cheney should join a liars club. After all, she has had a lot of experience in that regard while on the Jan. 6 committee.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.