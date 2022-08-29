The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Liz Cheney has been destroyed politically because of actions she has taken against former President Trump due to her hatred of him. She was elected to the House of Representatives from Wyoming. She has since voted for Trump’s impeachment and, recently, had star billing as the vice chairwoman on the House Committee, distorting the events of the Jan. 6 riot.

In the recent Wyoming primary election, she lost to a Trump-backed candidate. She is now hinting that she may run for president in 2024. She could not win because Democrats would not vote for her and the Trump supporters would not vote for her.

