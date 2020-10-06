Nobody is disputing the U.S. Postal Service’s ability to deliver the goods. They only deliver about 500 million pieces of mail every day. I, President Trump and a whole lot of other people are concerned when every name (living or dead) on a voter registration list is mailed a ballot. As I understand, there are examples of people receiving this sort of ballot who are not registered. How does anyone know if they are even a U.S. citizen? There are many examples right now of vote buying.
Why the rush to reinvent the wheel when there already is a tried and proven way to vote when you are unable to vote in person. Our military and U.S. citizens working and living overseas vote absentee all the time, many times.
What next, drive-by voting or vote with your smartphone?
Fred Friar
Lavalette