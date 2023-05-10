The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In 1977, two Voyager spacecraft launched. Taking advantage of Saturn’s and Jupiter’s favorable alignment, they visited both in 1979. They collected 52,000 images of gas giants and moons. Jupiter’s moon Io showed unanticipated vibrant moonscape. Edward Stone, project scientist since 1972, observed Io’s colors depict “a moon that had ten times as much volcanic activity as Earth.”

Jupiter’s gravity well supplied each Voyager flyby sufficient acceleration for escaping solar system. Carl Sagan convinced NASA to transmit last images from Voyager 1 on Valentine’s Day 1990 that looked back at inner solar system. Earth’s image occupied only a partial camera pixel.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you