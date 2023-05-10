In 1977, two Voyager spacecraft launched. Taking advantage of Saturn’s and Jupiter’s favorable alignment, they visited both in 1979. They collected 52,000 images of gas giants and moons. Jupiter’s moon Io showed unanticipated vibrant moonscape. Edward Stone, project scientist since 1972, observed Io’s colors depict “a moon that had ten times as much volcanic activity as Earth.”
Jupiter’s gravity well supplied each Voyager flyby sufficient acceleration for escaping solar system. Carl Sagan convinced NASA to transmit last images from Voyager 1 on Valentine’s Day 1990 that looked back at inner solar system. Earth’s image occupied only a partial camera pixel.
The “Pale Blue Dot” from 3.7 billion miles out in space remains most distant earth picture taken. Voyager spacecraft now travels in interstellar space 14.5 billion miles from earth. They’re still functioning after 46 years.
Voyager spacecraft carry gold-plated copper records 12 inches in diameter. Record’s aluminum jacket uses electroplated ultra-pure uranium-238 sample with half-life of 4.468 billion years as time stamp. Records hold sounds and images portraying earth life and culture.
Carl Sagan discerned that, “The spacecraft will be encountered and the record played only if there are advanced space-faring civilizations in interstellar space, but the launching of this ‘bottle’ into the cosmic ‘ocean’ says something very hopeful about life on this planet.” Our 39th president, Jimmy Carter, included following message, “This is a present from a small, distant world, a token of our sounds, our science, our images, our music, our thoughts and our feelings. We are attempting to survive our time so we may live into yours.”
Soon Voyager will journey silently into the vastness of interstellar space. As Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart opined, “The music is not in the notes, but in the silence between.”
