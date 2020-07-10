West Virginia claims it wants to attract industries and business, but it is discouraging this from occurring.
One of the primary factors businesses explore when making a decision on where to locate is the quality of the education available to their children and prospective employees.
By dumbing down the schools’ requirements rather than enhancing them, the state is ensuring a decline in its growth.
Not requiring even one Shakespeare play in a high school’s curriculum signifies the state’s lack of knowledge that Shakespeare is a major part of the canon of world literature. And no American dramatist is to be required either?
The mandate to downgrade keyboarding from sixth to fifth grade and emphasize cursive writing throughout eighth grade is not only regressive, it in no way prepares students for the job market. To procure most jobs, keyboard skills are essential. No employed person I am aware of is required to write in cursive.
Three of my grandchildren were able to take Spanish in the seventh and eighth grades. Now foreign language programs have been eliminated.
Unfortunately, the state is going in the wrong direction.
Judith Deutsch
Huntington