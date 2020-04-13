I think that Gov. Jim Justice has approached the coronavirus situation in the most sensible and responsible way by initiating a statewide day of prayer, allowing religious leaders and constituents of the state to call on the God of creation, all at the same time, investing in faith and the hopes of a much better tomorrow.
I believe that if the Founding Fathers of the nation were alive they would give nods of approval to the governor for his commitment to God and country.
From evidence of Noah’s ark on Mount Ararat in Turkey to our belief in Christmas, which is the birth of Christ, and Easter leading to his death and resurrection, I believe that by having that day of prayer put the true “commander-in-chief” at the forefront of the battle. Amen.
Daniel Redman
South Point, Ohio