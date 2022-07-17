Former President Trump received more votes than Hilliary Clinton largely due to his promise to reduce the regulatory burden on the coal industry and increase coal production and employment in the Mountain State. Unfortunately, coal production in the United States fell to a 100-year low in 2020, the final year of the Trump regime.
Conversely, in 2021, the first year of Joe Biden’s regime, national coal production increased by 14.5%. The improved coal market will benefit some West Virginians, but in reality, with 40% of all coal mined in the United States produced in the Powder River basin, which is along the Wyoming-Montana border, we will not see much benefit.
From 2008 through 2016 the airwaves and state newspapers repeated the lie that Obama’s war on coal was killing jobs in the Mountain State. The Clean Power Plan that was proposed by Obama was blamed. The truth is that the plan was blocked by a federal judge and never was implemented, so it had no effect on coal production or consumption.
I suspect that the position of coal in the national and global economy is actually affected by something called the market. When natural gas and renewal energy sources are cheaper than coal, those energy sources will comprise of a greater share of consumption.
