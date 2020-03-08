We need to change the way we are handling things. There is a lot of time and financial effort put into fighting the war on drugs by stopping the suppliers, which has some impact.
The problem with that is there will always be a demand for drugs and someone else to step in to supply the demand when a kingpin or cartel is brought down.
More focus needs to be put into finding ways of resolving the reason there is such a big demand for drugs. More energy, time, and funding should go toward recovery programs and bringing awareness to communities.
People charged with smaller offenses, like possession, should be sentenced to go to a preventative drug treatment program whereas suppliers or distributors should be sentenced to a more harsh punishment.
Carla Smith
Huntington