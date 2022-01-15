West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner recently released a piece calling for trust to be brought back to our elections. At face value, this sounds reasonable: an elections official, the person in charge of election infrastructure in West Virginia, should be defending democracy.
However, Mac Warner has no leg to stand on. He helped spread the mistrust of elections in West Virginia by attending a “Stop the Steal” rally while helping hold a sign that has the same decree upon it. By being there, he endorsed the idea that elections in America were rigged against President Trump, when they simply were not. Trump lost fair and square, and decisively, to President Biden.
General Charles de Gaulle once said that in order to become the master, the politician poses as the servant. Warner is like an arsonist complaining about the smell of smoke. If we are to have trust in elections in West Virginia, the best course of action would be to have a secretary of state who stands by the democratic ideals of our country.
Secretary Warner, your duty is to your constituents, who overwhelmingly support the reforms within the Freedom to Vote Act. This is not a partisan issue; this is an American issue. Our democracy should work for the people, not just corporations and billionaires. Please do better, and stand up for West Virginia values and against special interests, not just for yourself and other elites.
