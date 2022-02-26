Our nation is endowed with abundant energy. The settlers used wood to heat homes and power industry. They also employed rivers and streams for water-powered mills as well as animals along with wind for transportation. In early 1800s, the first commercial mines produced coal. Coal exceeded wood usage by late 1800s. Arrival of the 1900s’ advanced drilling made gas and oil costs competitive with coal. Mid-1900s saw reliance on gas and oil grow rapidly, surpassing coal. Hydraulic fracturing has supplied natural gas at low prices. The 1950s witnessed nuclear power production mushroom rapidly until the early 1970s. Safety concerns over accidents (Three Mile Island, 1979; Chernobyl, 1986; Fukushima, 2011) and problems with waste disposal have moderated nuclear energy utilization.
Cheap energy enables a throwaway society that threatens the global environment. Chlorofluorocarbons from hairspray and air conditioners creates the ozone hole. Nonstick cookware, stain-resistant carpets, fire-suppression foams, food packaging, and water-repellant garments incorporate perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Everyone’s blood now contains cancer-causing PFAS. Microplastics coat earth’s surface from mountain tops to ocean bottoms. Cosmetic microbeads contaminate river waterways. Scientists report that we weekly consume 5 grams of plastic. Greenhouse gas (e.g., methane and carbon dioxide) from product production raise earth’s surface temperature, thereby increasing atmospheric water, driving extreme weather.
Conserving energy doesn’t seem to count. Love of automobiles limits available mass transit service. Inadequate home insulation wastes energy. Unnecessary light pollution causes adverse health effects for animals by disrupting natural circadian rhythms. Since President Harry S. Truman, only brief mentions of energy occur in each State of the Union address. No coherent U.S. energy policy exists. Isaac Asimov nails it by writing, “It is a mistake ... to suppose that the public wants the environment protected or their lives saved and that they will be grateful to any idealist who will fight for such ends. What the public wants is their own individual comfort.”
