In reference to “Data, pillbillies references highlight second week of trial” (The Herald-Dispatch, May 16), I am met with exhaustion and heartbreak over this case. I am bewildered that someone would reference our hurting West Virginia as pillbillies.
In the article, it states that the references to “Oxycotinville” and “Pillbillies” were sent for business purposes only and to vent frustration from their tireless work to keep the supply chain safe.
What about keeping our people safe? A small pharmacy in Cabell County received over seven times the national average of oxycodone doses each month. These high distributions went on for over four years until a raid in 2012.
If we were to pass the For the People Act, we could stop the stranglehold Big Pharma has on our government. We could put policies in place to truly protect our West Virginians and identify large wealthy donors who are trying to buy our politicians.
The system is broken, our people are suffering because of it, and we deserve to not have to watch our friends and family struggle with the opioid epidemic.
I urge you to call Sen. Joe Manchin and tell him that West Virginia needs the For the People Act. Senator Manchin has the power to get his West Virginians the help and security they deserve.
I dream of a day I can have faith in our government to take care of its people to the fullest and with S1, that dream can become a reality.
Emily Ash
Huntington