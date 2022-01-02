Everything we hear or read makes us better or worse and by necessary consequences increases or lessens our happiness. We need to be scrupulous in what we choose to hear and often ask ourselves what influences our conduct toward the way our country is being handled.
We cannot support disasters like the Jan. 6 event. Perhaps people who participated in this action were not aware that our country cannot support such conflict to ever happen again; we are not that kind of people.
Another item that is disturbing our country is the way certain states are forcing people to change their ways of voting, which we have been doing for years. We cannot change the standard by which the legitimacy of our governmental action is judged. We are good people. Let’s keep it that way.
