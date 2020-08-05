On July 26, The Herald-Dispatch published a Voice of the People letter written by a Huntington resident.
In the letter he disagreed with the president’s handling of the COVID-19 situation. He wrote a good column expressing why he disagreed with President Trump, but his hatred of the president showed by his hateful name calling. Among other things, he called the president callous, self-serving, egotistical, an ignorant half-wit and delusional. This language takes away from an otherwise well-written letter.
President Trump was elected in 2016 and in a few months voters decide whether to give him another four years. In the meantime, we need to express our opinions, but we need to stop using divisive and hateful language toward our president and others who may have a different opinion. After all, we are all Americans.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio
Justice in need
of a dictionary
Gov. Jim Justice needs to consult a dictionary once in a while so he can understand the meaning of words like “transparency.” (Hint: The definition isn’t “transparency means whatever I say it means”.)
Justice’s statement that he is being totally transparent with how more than $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds is being spent in West Virginia simply isn’t true. The fact that there is a federal formula for how that money is supposed to be spent is being conveniently ignored — look no further than the $100 million Justice wanted to spend on COVID-related highway repairs. I’m sure that 2020 being an election year has nothing to do with that ridiculous premise.
West Virginia cities and counties are hurting from all the fiscal impacts of this pandemic and they need that money now — not in October, when Justice can motorcade around the state passing out big presentation checks for photo ops.
We deserve better than a part-time governor who uses his daily COVID-19 “briefings” as a taxpayer-funded bully pulpit against anyone who disagrees with him.
Monty Fowler
Huntington