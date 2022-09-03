You can count to 1,000 in less than 20 minutes. One million seconds is 11 1/2 days.
You can count to 1,000 in less than 20 minutes. One million seconds is 11 1/2 days.
But if you were handed a dollar a second until you became a billionaire, it would take almost 32 years!
And a trillion? One trillion is a million million, or 32,000 years of seconds. Our national debt, if dollars were seconds is almost one million years.
A $150,000 home could be paid off in less than two days, but the “Inflation Reduction Act” is 22,000 years. Only half our politicians believe it’s good for America. If it is truly good for America, everybody would agree on it. Party-line voting usually means something is terribly wrong.
Perhaps doubling the size of the IRS will help. That will cost 2,500 years to pay off. But it’s spread out over the next decade, so it’s all good (not counting their annual budget that automatically goes up 10% every year because of baseline budgeting).
Conservative, liberal, Republican, Democrat, left, right, centrist, libertarian … whatever you want to classify your politics as to help you make decisions should take a backseat to the growth of the size of the government in relation to basic American values established in our Constitution.
Thomas Jefferson had a few things to say on this subject: “I predict future happiness for Americans if they can prevent the government from wasting the labors of the people under the pretense of taking care of them.”
“To compel a man to subsidize with his taxes the propagation of ideas which he disbelieves and abhors is sinful and tyrannical.”
“A government big enough to give you everything you want is strong enough to take everything you have.”
There is no free lunch, people. The bill for the free stuff has come due.
Paul Dorsey
Bluefield, W.Va.
