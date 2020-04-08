All of us are being affected to some degree or another by the new life situation of our country. Stores are locked down, workers laid off and people showing both the best and worst of ourselves as we try to survive. This is trickling down to our lifestyles as we try to decide whether to shelter in place or risk both infection and public shaming by going out to stores or events.
This has now extended to an area which would have been sacrosanct just weeks ago — public and religious holidays. In churches across the nation and world, leaders are struggling with decisions on how to handle Holy Week services: cancel, video conference or carry on as if nothing is happening? This has extended to some unexpected areas, such as church-sponsored sales of candy Easter eggs and egg hunts. In many cases, supplies have already been bought and cannot just be stored for a year.
So, may I toss out a point for consideration? Declare a Rip Van Winkle month (or two, if necessary), where everything is slept off and forgotten — dates of holidays, vehicle licenses and inspections, mortgage payments — and reset the date for holidays and events a month (or more) later. Yes, we would have to account for the lost months, but we could do that during August or September, where the only thing of note is Labor Day and back to school. Most of us could do without the heat of August, and many students would happily forego back-to-school day.
George McKinney
Hurricane, W.Va.
Thanks for news for the blind feed
I very much appreciated the April 1 column by Jim Heady, regional publisher of HD Media. Information provided by newspapers is critical at this time, and HD Media and The Herald-Dispatch staff should be commended.
I am blind, and I read The Herald-Dispatch via National Federation of the Blind (NFB) Newsline on my phone. The Herald-Dispatch is not available to me on the weekends and sometimes not each day of the week. However, I truly appreciate it when I can get it and I am glad that HD Media continues to coordinate efforts with NFB Newsline.
I am sure that this is a source of news for many local blind people. The NFB Newsline is accessible to the blind and visually impaired by calling 866-504-7300 or nfbnewsline@nfb.org.
Thank you, HD Media for serving blind and sighted people in our area.
Michael Nuce
Greenbottom