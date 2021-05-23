Voting rights have changed over time. Women, people of color, and citizens at the age of 18 years old are now eligible to vote, whereas they weren’t when our country was founded. However, there are still others that deserve the right to vote. In 2020, an estimated 180,000 innocent individuals are falsely accused of a crime and then lose the right to vote as a consequence of conviction.
Regardless of their innocence, Americans who have served their sentences definitely deserve the right to vote. Our broken democracy does not allow for every American citizen to stand and have a voice in political matters. Furthermore, dark money fuels our political process, perpetuating problems like systemic racism and mass incarceration, further disenfranchising people of color like me.
With the passing of the “For The People Act,” we can finally become whole as a country and crush the corruption that endangers the rights of our own citizens. If officials such as Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want the continued support of West Virginians, passing this bill will ensure that every vote counts. The highest rate of West Virginians that vote is at 70%, and by passing this bill, these senators can win the votes of many who are not eligible to vote or who don’t vote often because we lose the battle against voter suppression.
Jalen Person
Huntington