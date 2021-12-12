Conflicting interests in our political parties are, at this stage, likely to place different interpretations on particular provisions of our constitution and means. Therefore, we have to provide for an honest resolution of such conflicts.
We should develop a private consumer association in the broad fields of manufacturing, advertising, labeling and selling. Legislation in our country should provide a background of protection for our consumers.
China is spending and finding friends all over the world, leaving us behind the previous administration that was incapable of finding solutions to fix several problems that we have to look at and try to make our livelihood easier so our country can live without feelings of rejection.
We must find time to not be critical of our armed forces, people with disabilities, women and football players.
