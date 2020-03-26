Though some have died from the coronavirus, we pray that the numbers shall decrease and that their deaths shall not have been in vain.
We have learned some things about COVID-19. We know that it can be airborne and that improved hygiene can restrict the germ’s capabilities. Once epidemiologists and researchers can determine the weaknesses and the strengths of the microbe, with the help of God they may develop some control over it.
The virus is like an alien we are dealing with except that it is microscopic and invisible and can kill. Another thing we know is that its impact diminishes after 14 days. I believe they can and will discover a vaccine.
“In God we trust” is written on all the money in America. It’s time we started trusting him.
Daniel Redman
South Point, Ohio