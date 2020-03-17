Redistribution of wealth is a hoax
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ repetitive rally cries focus on “wealth redistribution” (because according to Bernie there are 500,000 lost souls living on the streets of America) and villifying the uber rich as if they are somehow responsible for homelessness and likened to criminals, and defeating “the most dangerous president in our history.”
All taxpaying citizens should approve restructuring the tax code to make levying and collecting taxes more equitable for all. However, for many of us the term “wealth redistribution” disturbingly conjures visions of radical socialism, communism, Marxism. And, exactly how is POTUS Donald Trump “dangerous”? He may be nefarious and disgusting in the eyes of his many political enemies, but “dangerous”? Because he had the audacity not to send his inner circle to the House impeachment hearings when no subpoenas had been issued, no court challenge lost? Has questioned, challenged and pushed back hard on his enemies for now going on four years? Has appointed federal judges the left may not approve? Pardoned “criminals” yet not nearly as many as some of his predecessors? Has taken out known terrorist leaders?
Bernie and the now ever-dwindling field of Democratic Party candidates have adopted soundbite talking points that we hear ad nauseam at every stump rally during their self-congratulatory, post-primary podium pontifications. No doubt thoughtfully vetted and selected to simultaneously frighten, organize and embolden their base.
The election of our next president may turn on whether “like watching a chain smoker pumping gas” Joe Biden can remember and stay on script as the July Democratic convention and November approach. That specter scares me almost as much as does the idea of “wealth redistribution.”
Steve Flesher
Huntington