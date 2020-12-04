Eyewitness accounts of street robbery employ short-term memory recollections. Hugo Münsterberg (“On the Witness Stand,” 1908) and Robert Buckhout (“Nearly 2000 witnesses can be wrong,” 1980) reveal challenges of recalling details. We retain them for about 15 seconds. The witness often recovers from initial shock of the crime in a daze. Various factors such as misinformation effect, misattribution, suggestibility and confirmation bias among others may influence ensuing long-term memory of the traumatic event. The protocol of cognitive interview (2010) mitigates these influences. It retrieves more accurate testimony and reduces false memories.
Jurors often believe that witness confidence assures testimony accuracy. Cindy Laub and Brian Bornstein (“Juries and Eyewitnesses,” 2008) debunk this belief. Forensics (cameras, DNA analysis and others) offer more objectivity. Forensics strive to establish relevant facts beyond a reasonable doubt.
Accurate testimony and forensics struggle with court room machinations. To arrive at an objective ruling, Leonard Peikoff contends, “Each man must reach his own verdict, by weighing all the relevant evidence.”
