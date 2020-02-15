At this tragic time in the history of our nation in which a majority of the United States Senate has given the green light to a president to openly engage in corruption and to behave like a king, there are glimmers of hope: a few profiles in courage. One of them who stands tall today is West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who had the decency and sufficient respect for the Constitution to vote to convict the president on both of the counts lodged against him, a noble act in a state which for dubious reasons provided Trump his largest margin of victory in 2016.
Although Sen. Manchin will not face re-election until 2024, what he did was significant and unpopular with his constituents. Of course, his colleague, Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, went with the flow, not daring to challenge a reckless, ruthless and crooked president who continues to openly seek foreign interference in our elections if it benefits him.
Sen. Manchin surely knew that his vote against a president who demands loyalty would have deleterious consequences, and the attacks have quickly begun, Trump singling out Manchin for being ungrateful for “all that I have done for West Virginia.” I suppose that includes Trump providing fake hope to state residents that coal will again be king.
I thank God that the president was not able to cite a bipartisan exoneration, and I recognize and thank from the bottom of my heart a West Virginia senator who chose honor and patriotism at a time in which those traits are so sorely needed. History will judge you well, Sen. Manchin.
Orin Spiegler
Peters Township, Pa.