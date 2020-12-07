Essential reporting in volatile times.

My dad was a retired railroad worker, preacher and small-time farmer. Not perfect; like you and me. He said the devil chased him all the time.

God chases us all the time. We run. Some of us stop and change. He knows we’re not perfect.

I met a homeless man the other day. He did two tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. he said, as a homeless person, he’s better off than the people in Afghanistan.

Everyone doesn’t have a good car and a job. Things change quickly. It could be me or you.

Lonnie Bledsoe

Huntington

