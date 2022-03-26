All of us have seen the tragic scenes in Ukraine lately. But as Russia carries out its war on Ukraine, the U.S. and the European Union are seeing in a mirror what they themselves have been doing to countries for years. Countries like Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Venezuela, Iran and Cuba among others have been victims of U.S. and EU sanctions and/or wars. They are independent countries just like Ukraine.
If the West wanted to avoid war in Ukraine, it should abide by the Minsk Agreements and declare that Ukraine would never join NATO.
It is clear that the West instigated the war in Ukraine by bringing about regime change through a right wing coup d’etat and planning the country’s integration into NATO. The new right wing government attacked the Russian-speaking areas in Donetsk and Lugansk, killing 14,000 over the last eight years and threatening Russia. So the war began eight years ago, not last month.
There are powerful people in the U.S. who want to take Russia’s vast natural resources, and they are willing to risk nuclear war to get them. They are using the war in Ukraine to seek their aims.
