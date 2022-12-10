The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Milankovitch cycles map Earth’s orbit, axis tilt and direction of axis of rotation. Earth’s virtually circular orbit has small eccentricity of 0.0167. Jupiter’s and Saturn’s gravitational pull cause Earth’s slight orbital variation from perfect circle. Currently, Earth’s axis tilts at 23.44 degrees. Tilt results in different solar light intensities for a fixed latitude throughout year. Earth’s rotation wobbles like slightly off-centered spinning top. Sun’s and moon’s gravitation bulge Earth’s equator, affecting rotation.

Earth approaches closest to Sun in January at 91.4 million miles, whereas it’s furthest from Sun in July at 94.5 million miles. Earth’s orbit varies by 3.3% with an average distance of 93.0 million miles.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you