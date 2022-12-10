Milankovitch cycles map Earth’s orbit, axis tilt and direction of axis of rotation. Earth’s virtually circular orbit has small eccentricity of 0.0167. Jupiter’s and Saturn’s gravitational pull cause Earth’s slight orbital variation from perfect circle. Currently, Earth’s axis tilts at 23.44 degrees. Tilt results in different solar light intensities for a fixed latitude throughout year. Earth’s rotation wobbles like slightly off-centered spinning top. Sun’s and moon’s gravitation bulge Earth’s equator, affecting rotation.
Earth approaches closest to Sun in January at 91.4 million miles, whereas it’s furthest from Sun in July at 94.5 million miles. Earth’s orbit varies by 3.3% with an average distance of 93.0 million miles.
Climate tracks Milankovitch cycles. Earth’s slightly eccentric orbit cycles at intervals of 100,000 and 400,000 years. Earth’s wobble completes a cycle in 26,000 years. Wobble results due to larger landmass in northern hemisphere making planet top heavy. Every 41,000 years tilt of planet axis changes by 2.5 degrees.
Starting in 1995, human activities from water and ice redistribution accelerate polar drift (Earth’s tilt). Besides Greenland glacier melt from global warming, water removal from deep-underground reservoirs also contributes to drift. Pumping ground water for past 50 years removes 18 trillion tons from those reservoirs.
A 2020 study by Michalea King et al indicates Greenland glacier melt beyond tipping point. Other scientists predict complete melt of Greenland glaciers will add 2 milliseconds to duration of a day, slowing Earth’s rotation.
Study by Armstrong et al in 2022 catalog nine global tipping points. These include Greenland melt portending climatic-cascade effect. We’re risking catastrophic climatic-domino effect, according to Nico Wundeling. Malcolm Gladwell notes, “Look at the world around you. It may seem like an immovable, implacable place. It is not. With the slightest push — in just the right place — it can be tipped.” Angela Merkel’s observation highlights today’s challenge, “Climate change knows no borders.”
