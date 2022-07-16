Again we are hearing of a senseless multiple shooting, and again hearing the predictable shouts of politicians and pundits, demanding that all citizens should be disarmed, to depend on others to defend our lives and property. But events prove time and again that gun laws have little effect on the mass shooting personalities. We are starting to even develop a profile of these shooters, typically in the late teens to twenties, antisocial and have been posting their anger for some time before they take the final step.
We should be looking at the “why” of these killers. What are their motivation and goals? Why do we not look at the similarities and differences between the periods of the 1960s and 1970s and now? We had a divisive war and student unrest at that time and racial tensions and drug use, but no significant number of mass shootings.
Perhaps we should look at the theme of that time: peace and love. What can we compare it with as the theme of today? We need look no further than the number of protests and “activists” today, with the chief theme being one of hate and division.
Similarly, what are the television and mass media teaching today? We only need look at the listing of programs to see that there is a common theme today of unremitting violence from the first moment of a show to the closing credits — and throw in a generous dose of cruelty, supernatural evil and unlimited ego. Then add the unrelenting programming of video games, teaching that winners are the characters with the biggest death score. So with that kind of universal message being promoted, what kind of action can we expect from someone who feels that they have not been properly rewarded for their existence and “contributions” to society?
I propose that human nature is neither angel or demon but is totally susceptible to persuasion — and we have been persuaded that violence is not only acceptable but is to be celebrated.
