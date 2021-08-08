History portrays those writing it favorably. Culture flavors the recollections of each generation. Herodotus and Thucydides in the 5th century BC employ witness interviews. Thucydides “father of scientific history” criticizes Herodotus “father of history” for overreliance on mythology. In the 1940s, Allan Nevins develops the modern-day concept of oral history. Yet, Plato holds poetry to be nearer vital truth than history.
History dwells on when, who, what, how, and why. Whereas, poetry seeks emotional meaning. Lyrics carefully apply words with emotive sentiments. Comprehending a generation’s story must include both chronology and motivation. Each generation inherits cultural legacy from those before.
America’s tortuous legacy begins before our nation’s birth and persists to present day. Genocide of indigenous Americans haunts us. Aftershocks from the Civil War continue to reverberate. Fallout from industrialization bequeaths environmental havoc. Two world wars unleash lethal weapons threatening human existence. The middle class demise proceeds with the advent of a modern gilded age. Social media impedes critical thinking, impacting both health and security of our nation.
Mark Twain describes deleterious effects of embracing misinformation when observing, “The history of our race, and each individual’s experience, are sown thick with evidence that a truth is not hard to kill and that a lie told well is immortal.” While Aldous Huxley thinks “That men do not learn very much from the lessons of history is the most important of all the lessons that history has to teach.” And Cicero notes consequences of not learning history’s lessons by proclaiming, “Not to know what has been transacted in former times is to be always a child. If no use is made of the labors of past ages, the world must remain always in the infancy of knowledge.”
