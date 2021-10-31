Bruce Perry and Oprah Winfrey ask “What happened to you?” in their book on trauma. Why not ask society at large this question? Nowadays, cable news exploits trusting viewers. This estranges both family members and friends.
News integrity begins suffering when Walter Winchell in the 1930s turns journalism into entertainment. His notoriety relies on revealing embarrassing stories about famous people. Later, FDR recruits Winchell to denounce fascism and fight Nazism. During World War II, the Murrow boys, war correspondents, also achieve celebrity journalism.
After World War II, Winchell aids McCarthyism. The Red Scare proclaims widespread disloyalty. In March 1954, Edward R. Murrow’s “See It Now” airs “A Report on Senator Joseph McCarthy.” It precipitates McCarthy’s downfall. Winchell’s and Murrow’s legacies thrive in today’s news media. Fox News Channel (FNC) adopts Winchell’s angle, whereas the Associated Press aligns with Murrow’s expository style.
Question value of 24/7 cable news spin. Note Neil Postman’s viewpoint, “(M)ost of our daily news is inert, consisting of information that gives us something to talk about but cannot lead to any meaningful action.” Tune out partisan media, particularly FNC. FNC from the start with its “Fair and Balanced” byword promotes opinion over fact. After 2017, FNC’s mantra glibly professes “Most Watched, Most Trusted”.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.