Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, and her death feels like a final end to the 20th century. When she took the throne in 1952, Harry Truman was still the president of the United States. She met with every president except for Lyndon Johnson. One human lifetime saw over a dozen presidents come and go. We did not even have 50 states when she became queen. That scale of change our country has seen over 70 years is immense when you reflect on it.
Her death makes me feel the same way Woody Williams dying did. She was also a veteran of World War II, having served as a driver and mechanic in the women’s branch of the British Army. We are not that far removed from the worst war in human history, but we are losing our final living links to it in figures such as them.
The Second Elizabethan Age has ended. We are now fully within the 21st century. And with their longest reigning monarch gone and a brand new prime minister, Britain enters a winter of uncertainty. We must be sure to maintain our special relationship with our oldest ally.
