As someone who was raised to believe in law and order, I am appalled at the lackadaisical manner that our government officials ignore the laws that they themselves pass! If they are not going to enforce our immigration or election laws, then perhaps they should be taken off “the books!
Moreover, if the executive branch is charged with the responsibility of the enforcement of our laws, then shouldn’t they be criminally liable for non-enforcement? Since I have little or no respect for either party and few individual politicians, shouldn’t we expect to see the application of our laws applied uniformly and fairly?
As the late and great Ernie Salvatore was fond of saying, “Pardon us for asking!”
Ron Starcher
Proctorville, Ohio