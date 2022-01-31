Ants originate over 140 million years ago. Their food source consists of herbivorous insects dependent on flowering plants. Ants, like humans, colonize nearly every land mass on earth. Both humans and ants are eusocial animals. Eusocial denotes the highest level of social organization in an animal species. This organization incorporates four characteristics: (1) cooperative care of prodigy, (2) overlapping generations, (3) division of labor, and (4) creation of distinct social ranks.
Total ant biomass tracks natural food sources. We humans abide no such constraint. We industrialize farming. According to Francis Ratnieks, total human mass equals total ant mass just before the birth of our nation. Today approaching 8 billion people globally, we outweigh ants by about nine times. In terms of earth’s total biomass, humans make up just 0.01%, whereas plants take up 82%, bacteria sum up to 13%, and the wildlife animal kingdom accounts for only 0.4%. Yet, nowadays our livestock outpaces wildlife biomass by ten times.
Since civilization’s dawn, humanity destroys 83% of all wild mammals and half of plants. Still our livestock numbers keep growing. This clarifies Edward O. Wilson’s conclusion, “The human juggernaut is permanently eroding Earth’s ancient biosphere.” He also notes, “If we were to wipe out insects alone on this planet, the rest of life and humanity with it would mostly disappear from the land. Within a few months.”
The tree of life teeters due to human behaviors such as people’s food choices. For convenience and profit, humankind’s uncontrollable and unsustainable appetite continues to grow. Elizabeth Kolbert’s book titled “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History” chronicles the extinction level event now well underway. She observes, “In pushing other species to extinction, humanity is busy sawing off the limb on which it perches.” Moving forward, Maurice Strong advocates, “A shift is necessary toward lifestyles less geared to environmental damaging consumption patterns.”
